24°
News

Pitt sends cashless card survey to random sample

Jay Fielding | 31st May 2017 6:50 PM
RANDOM SAMPLE: A copy of the letter Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has sent to a random sample of constituents.
RANDOM SAMPLE: A copy of the letter Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has sent to a random sample of constituents.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt is writing to residents asking them to complete a survey on the cashless welfare card and to sign his petition supporting the scheme.

Mr Pitt said many people did not have social media or the internet, and "it is important we keep these people informed too".

He said the letters, which also outlined some measures from the Federal Budget, were sent to a random sample of people on the electoral roll.

"Of the responses received to date, 78% are supportive of the Cashless Debit Card, 18% are against and 4% are undecided," Mr Pitt said.

He lamented that people had been given incorrect information had been ringing his office, and urged anyone with questions to call his office or visit keithpitt.com.au.

The mail-out comes as the number of signatures on a petition against bringing the cashless card to Hinkler hit 1000.

The petition was started by Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, who has led opposition to the idea since it was first floated.

At 7pm tonight, Ms Donaldson's petition had 1038 signatures and Mr Pitt's had 344.

RELATED: Click here to read more of the NewsMail's coverage of the Cashless Debit Card

Earlier this month, 82% of 438 people who voted in a NewsMail poll were against the idea.

Ms Donaldson is holding a public information session to discuss the cashless card at the Bundaberg Bowls Club from 5.30-7.30pm on Monday.

She said the letter campaign showed Mr Pitt was desperate to spruik the card in the face of community opposition.

"Keith Pitt talks about community consultation, but he wants the community to make this huge decision before they are in possession of all the facts," she said.

"All he is offering is vague statements and empty promises that he doesn't even have the authority to enforce."

 

Mr Pitt's letter also stirred debate online.

"Hubby and I got these in the mail today," one woman said.

"Straight in the bin with them."

In the letter, Mr Pitt emphasised that a community panel and community consultation would determine how the cashless card would be implemented.

But said it would not apply to age pensioners, disability payments or DVA payments.

"This is an opportunity to improve the lives of local welfare recipients, their children and the entire community, by ensuring that payments are spent on appropriate priorities, like food and clothing," Mr Pitt wrote.

The cashless card has been at the centre of fierce debate in the region since Mr Pitt suggested Hinkler as one of two locations where it is to be rolled out.

Under the scheme, 80% of some welfare recipients' income is quarantined so it cannot be used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

CASHLESS DEBIT CARD

  • Welfare recipients on the Cashless Debit Card have 80% of their income quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.
  • It was trialled in Ceduna, SA, and East Kimberley, WA.
  • The Federal Government wants to roll it out to two more sites, and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is advocating the electorate be one of them.
  • A community panel guided by community consultation would determine the parameters of the system if Hinkler was selected.
  • The Cashless Debit Card would not apply to people on the age pension, disability or DVA payments.
  • The card participants use to access their quarantined income works exactly like a Visa debit card, except it can't be used at banned merchants like bottle shops.
  • Merchants do not have to apply to take part - they are automatically either approved or banned.
  • Merchants that provide allowed and banned products, such as a club that sells food and alcohol, will reach an agreement with the government about how to implement the scheme, at no cost to them.
  • There are two petitions about the card circulating in Bundaberg: Keith Pitt's in support and Leanne Donaldson's against. At 7pm tonight, Ms Donaldson's petition had 1038 signatures and Mr Pitt's had 344.
  • Ms Donaldson is holding a public information session about the issue at the Bundaberg Bowls Club from 5.30-7.30pm on Monday.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg cashless welfare card cashless welfare cards centrelink federal government hinkler keith pitt leanne donaldson petition survey welfare

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Court hears woman, 25, paraded naked

Court hears woman, 25, paraded naked

A BUNDY mum stripped naked outside the Bundaberg Police Station in full view of security cameras after officers refused her demands to get a taxi.

Why Moore Park residents want to leave Flynn for Hinkler

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

MP says he's visited region four times in 12 months

ORIGIN OPENER: What's on in Bundy tonight

GAME ON: There are plenty of places in Bundaberg to catch tonight's State of Origin opener.

Where you can catch the game

Media execs tell pollies reform is crucial to our viability

Summit in Canberra to convince Senate media reforms are vital.

Change is crucial to bring media regulation into the digital age.

Local Partners

Fans eager for Origin opener

STEWART Greggor and Shane Jacob are two of the most parochial Queensland supporters you're likely to meet.

Bargara 'mini roundabout' to go ahead

Bundaberg Regional Council will go ahead with the contruction of a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts.

Works to be carried out in stages

Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

Many stores will be open in Bundaberg.

Opening hours in Bundy

ORIGIN OPENER: What's on in Bundy tonight

GAME ON: There are plenty of places in Bundaberg to catch tonight's State of Origin opener.

Where you can catch the game

Roll up, roll up to the Bundy Show

LEVELING UP: Keiran Sharndil working on the Beast at the Bundaberg Show.

Full program of events for this year's show

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Disney bosses are in hot water after star actress in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie gloated about the monkey's seasickness during filming.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

TITLE TO HIGH TIDE WATER MARK WITH DIRECT BEACH ACCESS AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Welcome to 57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, this absolute ocean front home located on Bargara's most exclusive address offers breathtaking unlimited and uninterrupted...

PICTURE YOURSELF IN THIS DYNAMIC SETTING

6a Lathouras Court, Bundaberg South 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Quietly tucked away in a leafy seclusion in Glenforest, you will feel you are positioned in the country with a picturesque maintained bush back drop and wild life...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!