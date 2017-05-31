Pitt sends cashless card survey to random sample

RANDOM SAMPLE: A copy of the letter Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has sent to a random sample of constituents.

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt is writing to residents asking them to complete a survey on the cashless welfare card and to sign his petition supporting the scheme.

Mr Pitt said many people did not have social media or the internet, and "it is important we keep these people informed too".

He said the letters, which also outlined some measures from the Federal Budget, were sent to a random sample of people on the electoral roll.

"Of the responses received to date, 78% are supportive of the Cashless Debit Card, 18% are against and 4% are undecided," Mr Pitt said.

He lamented that people had been given incorrect information had been ringing his office, and urged anyone with questions to call his office or visit keithpitt.com.au.

The mail-out comes as the number of signatures on a petition against bringing the cashless card to Hinkler hit 1000.

The petition was started by Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, who has led opposition to the idea since it was first floated.

At 7pm tonight, Ms Donaldson's petition had 1038 signatures and Mr Pitt's had 344.

Earlier this month, 82% of 438 people who voted in a NewsMail poll were against the idea.

Ms Donaldson is holding a public information session to discuss the cashless card at the Bundaberg Bowls Club from 5.30-7.30pm on Monday.

She said the letter campaign showed Mr Pitt was desperate to spruik the card in the face of community opposition.

"Keith Pitt talks about community consultation, but he wants the community to make this huge decision before they are in possession of all the facts," she said.

"All he is offering is vague statements and empty promises that he doesn't even have the authority to enforce."

Mr Pitt's letter also stirred debate online.

"Hubby and I got these in the mail today," one woman said.

"Straight in the bin with them."

In the letter, Mr Pitt emphasised that a community panel and community consultation would determine how the cashless card would be implemented.

But said it would not apply to age pensioners, disability payments or DVA payments.

"This is an opportunity to improve the lives of local welfare recipients, their children and the entire community, by ensuring that payments are spent on appropriate priorities, like food and clothing," Mr Pitt wrote.

The cashless card has been at the centre of fierce debate in the region since Mr Pitt suggested Hinkler as one of two locations where it is to be rolled out.

Under the scheme, 80% of some welfare recipients' income is quarantined so it cannot be used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

