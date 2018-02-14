Menu
Pitt rumoured to be part of delegation to approach Joyce

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Mike Knott BUN201217PITT1

KEITH Pitt is believed to be part of a delegation set to approach Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce today about his future.

Pressure is mounting on Mr Joyce to step down as Nats leader and the Deputy Prime Minister role in the aftermath of the scandal involving his relationship with his former media advisor Vikki Campion.

Nationals MPs, including Mr Pitt, Andrew Broad, Luke Hartsuyker and leadership contenders Michael McCormack and Darren Chester, held crisis meetings in parliament yesterday, according to The Australian.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd confirmed this morning a delegation was set to meet Mr Joyce.

"He will probably need the advice and someone needs to tell him where the party stands at this stage and it will be a cordial meeting,” he said.

Mr O'Dowd said he did not know who was in the delegation but believed it should be a few MPs.

When asked if he would be comfortable with Mr Joyce being Acting Prime Minister next week, Mr O'Dowd said: "I would hope to have it resolved today or tomorrow.”

Yesterday, Mr O'Dowd announced his interest in becoming Nationals leader should the position become vacant.

Mr O'Dowd told 4CC that the situation was "embarrassing and a distraction” and if the position became vacant "a lot of hands would go up”.

He acknowledged that his could be one of them.

Topics:  auspol barnaby joyce keith pitt

