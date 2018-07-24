Pitt rules out migrant move for Bundy area

IT'S unlikely the Bundaberg region will see an influx of migrants to the area even if the Turnbull Government pushes ahead with a population push to get more people into regional areas.

On the weekend, The Australian reported the government was developing a new population policy that could produce sweeping changes to keep new migrants in regional Australia and improve the co-ordination of infrastructure development.

The policy, slated to be released later this year, comes amid increasing backbench pressure for a firmer and more clearly articulated immigration policy, with MPs citing concerns in key Sydney and Melbourne electorates about the impact of population growth on quality of life.

The move to develop the policy and whether to set a target will spark a debate on population in Australia, which now stands at 25 million, amid simmering divisions in the Coalition partyroom on the pace of immigration.

Yesterday, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he wouldn't support moving migrants into any areas with high unemployment. Wide Bay's March quarter unemployment rate was 9.15 per cent and among the highest in the country. Youth unemployment was just short of 30 per cent.

"There are many factors to consider about changes to the migration program with a view to increasing numbers in regional areas, such as if an area can cope with an increase in population or what support is available for new migrants,” Mr Pitt said.

"However, I wouldn't support increases in population through migration to areas of high unemployment.”

He also responded to a call from Labor frontbencher Brendan O'Connor for the government to focus on the misuse of working holiday-maker visas.

"Working holiday makers, however, are not just a travelling workforce; they are also an essential part of our tourism industry,” Mr Pitt said.

"Local growers require a large, reliable labour force of unskilled workers for short periods of time and they need them at short notice, otherwise the crops would not get picked, potentially costing growers their livelihood.”

More than half of Australia's population growth is a result of net overseas migration.

The Prime Minister said this week he was "keenly alert” to the issue to fill regional skills shortages.