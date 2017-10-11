Pitt rubbishes claims about lack of dental funding

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has rubbished claims from state Labor that the Coalition had ripped more than 70% of funding from dental services in Queensland.

In response to claims made by the state LNP on Wednesday that Bundaberg dental patients were waiting between 12 months and two years for general dental care, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Health Minister Cameron Dick both blamed the Federal Government.

State Government figures showed the number of Bundaberg patients waiting for general dental care had shot up from 947 in August 2016 to 1647 patients in August 2017.

But Mr Pitt said the state should stop playing games with people's health.

"Queensland State Labor Government was responsible for the management and financing of public dental services, such as waiting times, and should provide the services the public expect them to, not play the blame game in health,” Mr Pitt said.

"The Queensland State Labor Government continues to demonstrate their incompetence and this is just another example.”

Mr Pitt said the Commonwealth contributed $320 million in a National Partnership Agreement to states and territories for three years from July 1, 2016 to support delivery of public dental services to adults.

"The Commonwealth has also invested a further $163 million into the Child Dental Benefits Schedule in the 2017 Budget and encourages the Queensland Government to utilise the CDBS for eligible patients,” he said.

"And a further $11 million has been invested for the Royal Flying Doctors Services to provide services across regional Australia.”