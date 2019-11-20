Pitt responds to Treasurer’s ageing concern

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers the keynote address during the 2019 CEDA Annual Dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney, Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

TREASURER Josh Frydenberg said older people should be encouraged to remain in the workforce by training them for high-skill jobs.

But he said this should be a matter of choice rather than in having a policy forcing people to work for longer.

He addressed the Economic Development of Australia committee on Tuesday night, where he expressed concerns about how the ageing population will have on the nation’s bottom line in 30 years, particularly in healthcare and pensions.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt was asked his thoughts about how upskilling seniors would make a difference in his electorate, where there was a high rate of youth unemployment.

He said there were different reasons why seniors retired, and it should remain their decision as to when and why they left the workforce, he said.

If they wanted to remain in the workforce then there were plenty of ways to help them do that, Mr Pitt said.

“They are volunteers at our schools, churches, op-shops, local sports clubs and community groups; they are rural fire fighters, SES workers and support many other organisations,” he said.

“They are a wealth of knowledge and it’s important to have that information passed on to a new generation of workers.

“Each individual’s circumstances are different, so people make their own decision on when is the right time for them to retire.”

Mr Frydenberg said that in 2002 there were 2.5 million Australians older than 65-years, which was 13 per cent of the population.

17 years later the percentage had increased to 16 per cent, which was about four million people older than 65.

However, the percentage rate of seniors’ workforce engagement was already at “record highs”, having more than doubled in 20 years.

“With Australians in work currently undertaking 80 per cent of their training before the age of 21, this will have to change if we want to continue to see more Australians stay engaged in work for longer,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“It is not about forcing people to stay in the workforce, but rather giving them the opportunity and the choice to pursue lifelong learning and skills training if they so choose.

“Governments at all levels have a role to play.”

Councils on the ageing chief executive Ian Yates said that employers would benefit from a workforce representing various ages.

Mr Yates said seniors’ workforce participation was limited by discrimination.

There needed to be more action to challenge ageism in the workforce, he said. Training and skills development could help stop that.