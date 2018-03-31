Pitt refutes claims region is missing out

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has responded to Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey's call to arms for more funding for the region, detailing millions of dollars the Federal Government has provided.

Cr Dempsey says he wants to see the state and federal governments give more support and funding to the region.

"In our region alone, just three weeks ago, the Coalition Government committed $9.65 million through the Regional Jobs and Investment Package with five projects in our electorate worth $30.8 million, which will create 99 construction jobs and 333 ongoing jobs," Mr Pitt said.

"Last year the mayor attended two announcements for the Building Better Region Fund - Pacific Tug's marine precinct at the Port of Bundaberg which received $6 million, and the town centre upgrade at Burnett Heads, which received $2.9 million.

"The Pacific Tug project is estimated to bring $25 million every year and create a minimum of 110 full-time positions."

He said on Wednesday he announced $969,500 toward two projects under the 2018-19 Black Spot Program for two Hinkler intersections.

Mr Pitt said the Federal Government contributed more than $4 million to the Kay McDuff Dr and Eggmolesse St work, and the council received $7,656,149 in Financial Assistance Grants for the 2016-17 financial year.

Responding to calls to get Bundaberg access to the City Deals and the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, Mr Pitt said he was working in these areas.

"As the mayor knows, I am lobbying hard for a regional city deal which puts together all three layers of government...," Mr Pitt said.

"Currently the City Deals are based around a minimum population and I have spoken with the Prime Minister, minister Angus Taylor, as well as the current ministers about the possibility of a regional deal which uses more than one town or city - so it could include Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

"Whilst the border for the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund is the Tropic of Capricorn projects which have a significant benefit for northern Australia can be considered and I have met with representatives of the NAIF board about potential opportunities at the Port of Bundaberg."

Mr Pitt said applications were open now for the $272 million Regional Growth Fund, which local government was eligible to apply for projects worth $20 million, and he encouraged applications. .