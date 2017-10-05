Pitt pans critics: 'Do you want taxes spent on grog, drugs?'

CHALLENGE: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt asks if Cashless Debit Card critics want taxpayer money spent on alcohol, drugs and gambling.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has stared down state critics of the cashless welfare card, challenging them to tell voters they "support taxpayer funds being spent on drugs, alcohol and gambling.”

About 6700 Hinkler residents will be put on the program after the card's roll-out was approved in September.

The proposal has generated substantial criticism from community, councillors and state MPs throughout the region.

Mr Pitt yesterday challenged state members who had criticised the card's roll-out to tell voters they "support taxpayer funds being spent on drugs, alcohol and gambling”.

"I'm sure they'll (voters) send them a very clear message at the ballot box,” Mr Pitt said.

"They're running for state seat; this is a federal roll-out.”

Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari, who has been a vocal opponent to the card, said there was no evidence showing "the correlation between people on welfare payments spending their money on gambling or drugs.”

He said he wasn't finding any support on the ground for the cashless card in his doorknocking campaigns.

"Can he rule out there will never be a change to the cashless welfare card to include those on aged care or disability support pensions?” Mr Tantari said.