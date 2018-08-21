Pitt on electricity prices, company tax cuts and leadership

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt says lower electricity prices for the people and businesses of his electorate have always been his priority.

Speaking shortly before Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday dramatically pulled the plug on a 26 per cent emissions reduction target for the national energy guarantee (NEG), Mr Pitt said the government was the only party focused on lowering prices.

Mr Pitt said he looked forward to seeing the final draft of the policy.

He wouldn't be drawn on questions about Mr Turnbull's future amid growing speculation of a leadership challenge.

"As someone who sits in The Nationals Party room, it is not my role to speculate or comment on the leadership of another party,” Mr Pitt said.

He also stood by the need to deliver company tax cuts.

"Company tax cuts are important to Australia so our larger businesses can attract more international investment and in turn support smaller businesses in regional areas like Hinkler,” Mr Pitt said.

"That will lead to more jobs and provide a better opportunity for wage increases.

"The Coalition has already delivered personal income tax cuts to nearly 50,000 people in Hinkler putting an extra $530 a year in their pockets.”