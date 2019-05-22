Will PM turn to Keith Pitt for position as a minister?

WILL Prime Minister Scott Morrison choose Keith Pitt for a minister's position?

Mr Pitt, a former minister, was convincingly re-elected to the seat of Hinkler on Saturday.

Mr Pitt, who registered a 5.91 per cent swing towards him, said the decision on who would serve in the ministry "will be made by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister".

Mr Pitt originally served as the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister from February 2016 to July 2016.

During the ministry shake-up upon Malcolm Turnbull becoming Prime Minister in July 2016, he became the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, before being dumped from the ministry in December 2017 over a falling out with former Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Pitt served again as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, before resigning in August last year following another ministry shake-up when Scott Morrison took the reigns of Prime Minister.