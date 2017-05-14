Pitt moves to dispel myths over cashless welfare cards

STILL THE SAME: People on the cashless card system will still be able to pay bills and use the cards normally - except to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has moved to reassure people concerned about cashless welfare card changes announced in last week's Federal Budget.

The Federal Government wants to extend its cashless card project to two more locations following trials in Ceduna and the Kimberley which lead to reduced alcohol abuse, gambling and drug use.

The government will also roll out drug testing for new welfare recipients at three locations, with people who test positive to also be moved to the cashless card system.

People with a cashless card receive 20% of their benefits as cash, while 80% is quarantined on a debit card which cannot be used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw.

Public reaction has ranged from strong support of the idea to complete opposition.

But before people made up their minds, Mr Pitt said he wanted to clarify several misconceptions.

"The exact parameters of the card roll-out will be determined through community consultation, but will generally not apply to aged pensioners and those receiving a disability or DVA payment,” he said.

"Some of the misinformation I've seen on social media - often from people that don't even live in the electorate or are hiding behind fake Facebook accounts - is that the card can't be used at mainstream stores.

"This is incorrect.

"The card is designed so it can be used anywhere, just like any other normal bank card, except for the purchase of alcohol, gambling products or to withdraw cash.

"These are the only restrictions, so you can still use the card as you would normally for all other purchases.”

SEEKING FEEDBACK: Keith Pitt says he wants to hear what solutions people have if they don't like the Cashless Card idea. Eliza Goetze

Mr Pitt said claims the card couldn't be used for bills like car registration or electricity.

"Again, this is incorrect. The Cashless Debit Card can be used just like any other card to pay bills.”

Mr Pitt said if Hinkler was selected for the card the government would work with the community to ensure that the balance was right and to establish what additional services would be needed to help those on welfare.

"At the end of the day, this is about ensuring better outcomes for the community, as well as individuals, their children and families receiving welfare.”

At the trial sites at Ceduna and the East Kimberley, the additional services put in place included drug and alcohol services, a 24/7 mobile outreach, and financial counselling.

CASH OR CARD? Under the Cashless Card system, some people on welfare benefits will receive 20% of the payment as cash and 80% will be quarantined so it can't be used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw money.

"The card works to stop the cash going to alcohol, gambling and drugs, while the services are put in place to support people to get off their addictions or help them manage their money better.

"I've asked for people's feedback, but if you don't like this idea, what is your solution?

"I want to ensure that children are going to school after a good breakfast, with lunch in their bag and the equipment they need to learn.

"I want to ensure that people with addictions are getting the help they need. And I want to ensure that people who want to work but need some extra help will get it.”

Mr Pitt said the Federal Government has a range of measures to help job seekers including JobActive, the Empowering YOUth initiative, Transition to Work service, the National Work Experience Program and the Youth Jobs PaTH program.

"In addition to these programs it was an announced in the Budget on Tuesday night there will be a $1.5 billion Skilling Australians Fund to assist apprentices and trainees over the next four years,” he said.

An independent evaluation in Ceduna and the East Kimberley reported across the two trial sites that, on average: