Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pitt may nab promotion in federal Cabinet reshuffle

NEW JOB? Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt could be getting a promotion soon.
NEW JOB? Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt could be getting a promotion soon. Mike Knott BUN160517SHADE2

KEITH Pitt could be up for a promotion with speculation he may be up for a position in a reshuffled federal Cabinet.

Speculation about a federal Cabinet reshuffle intensified after a dinner this week between Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Attorney-General George Brandis, the Courier-Mail reported.

Mr Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce have not finalised their Cabinet picks or a reshuffle date.

Despite the Nationals being down one since last year's election because of the loss of dual citizen Fiona Nash, it is unlikely Mr Turnbull will take a ministerial position away from the junior Coalition partner.

The Courier-Mail understands Mr Joyce wants at least one more Queenslander in Cabinet and David Littleproud and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt are in the mix.

Mr Pitt, who is the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, is more senior to Mr Littleproud, who was elected to the seat of Maranoa last year.

The Member for Hinkler would not comment on the speculation but said Cabinet matters were a matter for the Prime Minister:

Pressure will mount on the Coalition at the next election to encourage some members to retire to allow for renewal.

The new-look Cabinet is apparently the one Mr Turnbull wants to take to the next election.

Topics:  barnaby joyce bundaberg cabinet reshuffle coalition hinkler keith pitt malcolm turnbull

Bundaberg News Mail
Sickening Bundy video shows girl stomping teen in the head

Sickening Bundy video shows girl stomping teen in the head

A GUT-WRENCHING video of a young girl being repeatedly kicked and stomped in the head and torso by another girl has outraged members of the community.

You won't believe what this thug said about torture victim

Dane Luke Jagers is in jail for torture and assault.

Ice debt thug reckons he was trying to save his victim

Christmas card bound for Scotland lands in Moore Park

WRONG ADDRESS: Moore Park Beach's Fiona Bugler has no idea how a Christmas Card missed its postage address by almost 16,000kms.

Christmas greeting misses the mark by 16,000kms

Weight lost so charity gains

AFTER: Amanda McGinley said she was feeling much healthier and more motivated after taking out the top gong in the Improvements Fitness Centre challenge.

Local lady loses 6.4kg for a cause

Local Partners