Pitt may nab promotion in federal Cabinet reshuffle

NEW JOB? Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt could be getting a promotion soon. Mike Knott BUN160517SHADE2

KEITH Pitt could be up for a promotion with speculation he may be up for a position in a reshuffled federal Cabinet.

Speculation about a federal Cabinet reshuffle intensified after a dinner this week between Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Attorney-General George Brandis, the Courier-Mail reported.

Mr Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce have not finalised their Cabinet picks or a reshuffle date.

Despite the Nationals being down one since last year's election because of the loss of dual citizen Fiona Nash, it is unlikely Mr Turnbull will take a ministerial position away from the junior Coalition partner.

The Courier-Mail understands Mr Joyce wants at least one more Queenslander in Cabinet and David Littleproud and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt are in the mix.

Mr Pitt, who is the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, is more senior to Mr Littleproud, who was elected to the seat of Maranoa last year.

The Member for Hinkler would not comment on the speculation but said Cabinet matters were a matter for the Prime Minister:

Pressure will mount on the Coalition at the next election to encourage some members to retire to allow for renewal.

The new-look Cabinet is apparently the one Mr Turnbull wants to take to the next election.