Pitt leads push to grow Solomon Islands economy

SWEET CHOCOLATE: Assistant Trade Minister Keith Pitt in the Solomon Islands with some cocoa seeds.

KEITH Pitt has announced an initiative to boost private sector investment in the Solomon Islands to grow the cocoa, coconut and tourism sectors.

The Assistant Trade Minister and Member for Hinkler gave the keynote speech at the 9th Australia Solomon Islands Business Forum highlighting economic links between the two nations.

On Tuesday, Mr Pitt launched the Federal Government's Strongim Bisnis initiative, part of Australia's $50 million Solomon Islands Growth Program.

Australia and the Solomon Islands have a total trade and investment partnership valued at more than $630 million in 2016, and Australia is the largest source of imports to the Solomon Islands.

"Economic growth is critical to maintaining peace and stability in the Solomon Islands following the successful conclusion of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands, known as RAMSI, less than a month ago,” Mr Pitt said.

"With an investment of $14 million over three years, this initiative will see the government, the private sector and the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce work to support growth in the cocoa, coconut and tourism sectors.

"These sectors have good potential to penetrate many international markets and to promote inclusive growth back home, because they are rooted in family and community systems of production.”

During his time in the Solomon Islands, Mr Pitt announced the release of the Solomon Islands Handicraft Video and Vendor Guide, which was produced by the Pacific Horticulture and Agriculture Market Access program.

This is a move to support Solomon Islands' growing cruise ship industry.

"The video will be played on Carnival Australia's cruise ships that visit Solomon Islands and will help educate tourists on Australian and New Zealand quarantine requirements in relation to handicrafts,” Mr Pitt said.

"By educating tourists on the benefits of buying locally made artefacts we hope this will help to generate economic opportunities whilst retaining biosecurity integrity,” he said.

Mr Pitt also promoted Phase Two of the Solomon Islands Biosecurity Development Program, which will run for three years, to help Solomon Islanders meet the biosecurity requirements of export markets.