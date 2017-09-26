Pitt leads business mission to Saudi Arabia

ON A MISSION: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt (right), with Human Services Minister Allan Tudge, is on a trade mission in Saudi Arabia.

KEITH Pitt is leading a business delegation to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to sow further trade and investment links between the countries.

The Assistant Trade Minister and Member for Hinkler will accompany mining, technology, equipment and service sector businesses.

"I will meet with senior government leaders and the representatives from business communities,” he said.

"Saudi Arabia, a fellow G20 economy, is an important trading partner, with two-way trade worth $2.4 billion in 2016.

"The UAE is already Australia's largest trade and investment partner in the region, with two-way trade of $7.9 billion and significant potential for growth, and there is great potential to grow the relationship.”

Mr Pitt said he would advocate the resumption of free trade talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The delegation of Australian companies follows a visit by the Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in April.

"The minister was very impressed with his visit to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in April and with the exciting economic diversification agendas being pursued,” Mr Pitt said.

Resource development is a key priority in the region and Australian capability in the METS sector can assist with developing the countries' mineral reserves, including world-class mine safety expertise and equipment and services that deliver significant efficiency gains.