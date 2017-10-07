Pitt launches Aussie tourism campaign with 'Honey Badger'

ALL THE BUZZ: Keith Pitt and Co at yesterday's launch.

A NEW campaign to keep Australia front and centre as a memorable destination will see young travellers visit regional areas, including the Fraser Coast.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt launched the Aussie News Today (ANT) campaign in Sydney yesterday, alongside The Honey Badger and actor and former Home and Away star Lincoln Lewis.

"Tourism as a whole is very important to regional Australia, with 43 cents in every dollar going to regional Australia. Youth in particular are important to regional Australia, because they stay longer, spend more and go further than other travellers,” he said.

The team will travel and report on the best news from all over Australia.

As part of the campaign, Tourism Australia has launched a content partnership with BuzzFeed, and ran a competition for eight young people from the UK, Italy, France and Germany to come to Australia.

Mr Pitt said one of the winners - Nick Arnold, a 28-year-old from the United Kingdom - will travel to the Fraser Coast later this year.

"The 'BuzzFeed Mates' will travel around Australia in campervans for three months and capture content which will be shared across BuzzFeed platforms and through TA social and digital channels in English, German, French and Italian.