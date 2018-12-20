Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

PITT SPEAKS: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt spoke to media about the latest scandal to hit the Nationals Party.

PITT SPEAKS: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt spoke to media about the latest scandal to hit the Nationals Party. Alistair Brightman

IN THE aftermath of the latest scandal to hit the Nationals Party this year, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has come forward, saying his support lies with party leader Michael McCormack.

Mr Pitt spoke to the media yesterday morning, one day after Nationals MP Andrew Broad resigned from his ministerial position as Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister.

"In Canberra Andrew is probably a close friend of mine, as close as you can get in the Federal parliament ... as everyone has always said if you want a friend in Canberra, get a dog,” Mr Pitt said.

"... but the reality is he's made a mistake, he's admitted that and made a decision within 24 hours that he won't be recontesting .”

Mr Pitt didn't comment on whether he supported National's leader and Deputy Prime Minister Mr McCormack's not telling Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the claims.

It is known Mr McCormack knew about the claims several weeks before they were published in New Idea.

"Michael McCormack is the leader of the Nationals. He will continue to be the leader of the Nationals,” he said.

"My job is to deliver for our local people here as it has always been. The regional deal and cashless debit card; these are things that are relatively unique to our region.

"We have an opportunity here to make a real difference for the people I represent into the future and I will continue to focus on that.”

Mr Broad has since announced he will not be recontesting his Victorian seat of Mallee next year.

He held the Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister position for only four months.

It is a position previously held by Mr Pitt from March to August this year.

Mr Pitt resigned from the position in August, moving to the backbench in a move he claims would allow him to better speak his mind on power prices.

As to who might replace Mr Broad as a candidate at the next election, Mr Pitt said it was up to the "members of the National Party in Mallee”.

"Preselections are a matter for the local branches and the local organisation.”