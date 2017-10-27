Pitt hopes boss back on the job soon

YOU'RE FIRED: Keith Pitt says the Nationals hope to have Barnaby Joyce back as leader as soon as possible.

THE High Court dismissal of his bosses isn't going to change much for Keith Pitt.

The Member for Hinkler is a member of the LNP in Queensland but sits in the Nationals party room in Canberra.

Yesterday the court ruled Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce and deputy leader were both ineligible to sit in parliament due to dual citizenship.

"Following the High Court decision Barnaby Joyce will ask the New England Federal Electoral Council to ratify him as the Nationals candidate for the New England by-election,” Mr Pitt said yesterday.

He said federal Nationals MPs had called on the party's Federal Management Committee to exercise its powers to declare Mr Joyce as leader of the Nationals as part of interim arrangements.

Until then, NT senator Nigel Scullion will act as the Nationals leader.