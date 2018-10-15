Menu
QUESTIONS REMAIN: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has asked whether the company that scuttled ex-HMAS Tobruk had insurance.
Pitt hits out at Tobruk decision

Katie Hall
by
15th Oct 2018 2:12 PM
FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has hit out at the state government on their decision to keep ex-HMAS Tobruk on its starboard side.

Mr Pitt called on the state government to "open the books” and be transparent with residents - and went on to question whether the contractor that scuttled the ship, Bidcon, had insurance.

He questioned if the company had insurance and whether it had been activated in the months since the scuttling.

"There are many questions which should be answered given this project was paid for by taxpayers and local ratepayers,” Mr Pitt said.

"What about the $1 million from both Bundaberg Regional Council and Fraser Coast Regional Council - what has this been used for? Should the council's be asking for a refund?”

Mr Pitt in the statement said the state government needed to "come clean” on the "complete mess they've made of scuttling ex-HMAS Tobruk”.

"We've waited over three months to simply be told, 'we won't be doing anything to right the Tobruk'.”

The NewsMail has sought comment from Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch.

Updates to follow.

