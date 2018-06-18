Pitt hits back at Jack

HAPPIER TIMES: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt shake hands at opening of the Multiplex stage two earlier this year. They are pictured with David Batt and Stephen Bennett.

HAPPIER TIMES: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt shake hands at opening of the Multiplex stage two earlier this year. They are pictured with David Batt and Stephen Bennett. Mike Knott BUN240118MULTIPLEX2

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has hit back at mayor Jack Dempsey and his comments after the release of the 21st State of the Region report.

Cr Dempsey said the report should be a "wake-up call for the State and Federal Governments” after it showed the region had the highest unemployment and the eighth lowest household wealth in the country.

He said to combat this there needed to be a co-ordinated response to build infrastructure, stimulate the private sector and create jobs. Cr Dempsey said he would write to the PM to push his proposed business tax trial.

Mr Pitt said as a former LNP cabinet minister Cr Dempsey understood the process for grants applications and the delivery of state and federal funding.

"To be successful requires grant applications, applications that meet the grant criteria and applications that are competitive. This takes significant planning,” Mr Pitt said. "I look forward to the mayor's support for our enterprise tax plan which will deliver tax relief for around 49,000 Hinkler tax payers and company tax rate reductions for Hinkler businesses.”