Pitt on whether Bundaberg is suitable for nuclear

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has indicated a strong reason why the Bundaberg region wouldn't be considered as the site of a nuclear plant.

Mr Pitt along and Queensland LNP senator James McGrath have written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison advocating for a senate inquiry into the feasibility of nuclear power being used in Australia.

On Wednesday, Senator Watt called on Mr Pitt to "come clean to his constituents about whether he supports a nuclear power plant being built in his electorate".

Senator Watt referred to a NewsMail report about Mr Pitt's refusal to say if he would be comfortable with a nuclear power station being built in his electorate.

"We know nuclear power plants need to be built near water, so does Keith Pitt see his coastline electorate as an appropriate site for one?" Senator Watt said.

"Would Mr Pitt prefer the nuclear plant to be built in Hervey Bay, Bargara, Woodgate or beside the Mon Repos Conservation Park?

"If Mr Pitt isn't comfortable having a nuclear power station in his patch, would he like to nominate which of his LNP colleagues should host one?

"Scott Morrison needs to make his position clear."

But Mr Pitt said Senator Watt was "typical Labor, all scare campaign and no solution".

"He's even scared of an inquiry," Mr Pitt said.

"If he knew anything about regional Queensland he would know this area is prone to earthquakes.

"How about just this once Labor has an adult conversation about a difficult issue?

"The parliament has yet to meet and already Labor are up to their usual stunts.

"Clearly this term will be more of the same from Labor, they have learnt nothing from the 2019 election result.

"Senator Watt's claims about nuclear power plants needing to be built near water are not correct for the new technology.

"This is a perfect example of why an inquiry is needed to get the facts, but Labor would rather scaremonger about where a nuclear power plant would be located."