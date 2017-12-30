Pitt-falls and highs of 2017

ROAD PROJECT: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at the Kay McDuff extension site to the Bundaberg ring road.

After the last 52 weeks he's had, nobody knows that better than Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

Three controversies dominated Mr Pitt's year: the Cashless Debit Card, same-sex marriage and the fallout of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Pitt started 2017 on a high, announcing the first step in the Coalition's $20 million jobs package for the Wide Bay.

In March, he announced a $200,000 feasibility study for the Burrum River Bridge, a project discussed for more than a decade.

He showed a bit of fire in Federal Parliament that same month when he was ejected from the House by the Speaker for arguing with Greens MP Adam Bandt, who linked Cyclone Debbie to human-induced global warming.

"For the Member for Melbourne, the Greens' Adam Bandt, to try and link what has been a devastating event for North Queensland to his political view is disgraceful,” Mr Pitt said at the time.

Mr Pitt was all smiles in early August with two massive announcements for Bundaberg.

He delivered $7.4 million for half the cost of stage 2 of the IWC. He also announced $6 million for Pacific Tug to create a marine industry site at the Port of Bundaberg.

The constant bickering between Mr Pitt and then Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson came to a head on August 10, when she told the Hinkler MP to stand up for Bundaberg or stay in Canberra.

The fight was over the Palaszczuk Government's Buy Queensland policy, designed to give local businesses priority for government spending.

"The Federal Government is cynically stirring up opposition to this policy, and I'm calling on Keith Pitt to cross the floor and vote against it,” she told the NewsMail.

In September, after months of speculation, Mr Pitt chalked up a big win when the Federal Government announced the Cashless Debit Card would be coming to Hinkler next year.

But if Mr Pitt was expecting residents to rejoice, he was mistaken.

Protests against the card went up a gear, with many saying it would make things worse for the region. In October, Mr Pitt accused protesters of using bullying tactics, a claim that was rejected.

In November, Ms Donaldson and other locals told a Senate committee hearing there had been minimal consultation about the roll-out of the card.

Mr Pitt has repeatedly denied the claims. "My office did a direct mail-out to just over 32,000 constituents, phone polled around 500 people, sent around 5500 direct emails and received numerous phone calls to the office,” he said.

The Hinkler electorate voted in favour of same-sex marriage with 50.7 per cent saying yes but that didn't stop Mr Pitt from voting against it. He was one of four MPs to vote against the Bill, for which he was both praised and condemned.

He said he could not support the legislation because he did not believe it adequately addressed the concerns of many in the Hinkler electorate around religious freedoms, parental choice and the right for parents to raise their children as they see fit.

His dramatic month didn't end there.

Mr Pitt was dumped as assistant trade minister in the Prime Minister's Cabinet reshuffle amid rumours of a fallout with Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Then government sources began leaking stories that Mr Pitt was threatening to leave the Nats for the crossbench.

Despite opportunities to put the rumours to bed, Mr Pitt went on holiday and refused to rule out leaving the Nationals, saying his focus was on Hinkler.

Mr Pitt finishes the year with a cloud hanging over his political future and the fragile one-seat majority of the government in peril.