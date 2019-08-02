Pitt elected as new committee chair

NEW: MP Keith Pitt is now chair of the Joint Standing Committee on the National Capital and External Territories.

THE Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on the National Capital and External Territories has elected Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt as its Chair.

Senator Carol Brown was also announced as Deputy Chair.

Mr Pitt said he looked forward to working with the committee to emphasise Canberra's significant role at the heart of the nation.

In the last Parliament, the committee inquired into issues such as Commonwealth approval for the ACT's light rail project, the strategic importance of Australia's Indian Ocean Territories and Canberra's national institutions.

The committee is a joint committee of the Australian parliament, comprising government and non-government members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Its jurisdiction includes Canberra's parliamentary zone and precincts; and the Australian Government's interests in Canberra as the national capital. The committee also examines Australia's external territories including Norfolk Island, Christmas and Cocos (Keeling) Islands, and the Australian Antarctic Territory.

"Australia's external territories are unique places and communities that showcase the diverse landscapes and cultures that comprise modern Australia,” Mr Pitt said. "The committee plays an important role in ensuring Parliament's active oversight of these places, and I'm looking forward to the Committee's engagement with these parts of Australia.'