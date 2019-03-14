Pitt denies Nationals power struggles

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has denied there is a vacancy for the Nationals' leadership position.

His comments come after former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce claimed he was the "elected” deputy prime minister.

Mr Pitt told the NewsMail yesterday there was "no vacancy or ballot for the leader of the National Party and Michael McCormack is the leader”.

Mr Joyce yesterday admitted he'd made a "misstep” in making the comments.

He has since retreated from a potential challenge to Mr McCormack.

Mr Joyce said he would continue to push for government investment in a coal-fired power station, but like Mr Pitt, insisted he was behind Mr McCormack and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mr Pitt was one of six Nationals MPs to push for a coal-fired power plant to be built in Queensland.

But speaking to media this week he said he was "technology agnostic when it comes to power generation”.

"I expect that coal will be in the mix,” Mr Pitt said.

"Any future power generation needs to be affordable and reliable.”

However, Mr Pitt did indicate any alternative suggestions for future power options, instead calling on the state government to lower prices.

"The Queensland State Labor Government is entirely responsible for setting the price of electricity and the Premier refuses to do anything...,” Mr Pitt said.

"Constituents need to remind the Premier there is more to Queensland than the south-east corner and demand that she help the families, businesses and seniors...”

Mr Pitt did not comment on whether the disruption would impact the LNP at this year's election.