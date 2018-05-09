Pitt challenges Dempsey to give residents a rates cut

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has hit back at claims Bundaberg has been left out of the Federal Budget.

Earlier today, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the region had missed out on funding.

This is Mr Pitt's response:

"In last night's Budget it was announced that local councils would receive an early payment of 50 per cent of the 2018-19 Financial Assistance Grants program.



This payment is usually between $7 to $8 million per year. As this money is untied, the Mayor can use that funding for the projects he is highlighting or he could use it to provide much needed relief to ratepayers by reducing rates.



I'm certain that the almost 49,000 taxpayers in the Hinkler electorate who will benefit from the tax relief announced last night, would welcome a reduction in their rates also, to ease cost-of-living pressures.



The Bundaberg airport will receive a share of the $50.1 million commitment in last night's Budget to upgrade security screening equipment at regional airports across Australia.



Also in last night's Budget is $250 million for the Major Project Business Case Fund for the Federal Government to work with State and Territory Governments to develop business cases for major projects.



The Bundaberg Regional Council has received millions of dollars from the Federal Government, including $2.9 million for the Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment and $6 million for the joint project with Pacific Tugs at the Port of Bundaberg, through the Building Better Regions Fund.



The Federal Government contributed $5 million towards Stage 2 of the Multiplex Facility, and through the National Stronger Regions program it received $401,078 for the upgrade at Christensen Park at Bargara.



Through the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Programme the council received $1.4 million for the extension of Kay McDuff, through the Roads to Recovery Program the council received $3 million for the Eggmolesse St upgrade, and the Black Spots Program has provided $3.2 million to the council for safety upgrades."