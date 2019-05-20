Pitt calls on Qld Govt to get behind Bundy's game changer

KEITH Pitt has taken his re-election as the federal member for Hinkler as validation that the Cashless Debit Card is what people want.

Mr Pitt said he looked forward to continuing the hard work for his electorate.

"It's about delivering for the people you represent,” he said.

"If this is a referendum on the cashless debit card then I think the result is very, very clear.

"People want change, they know that these are tough decisions but they accept that we have to do that to make real social change locally that is in the benefit of local kids.

"We're making real change locally that when I'm long gone, will always be here driving our local economy, and I think that is what is important as a local member.

"We've seen a reduction in the unemployment and youth unemployment rates recently and I look forward to seeing this downward trend continue.” The incumbent said the $173 million Hinkler Regional Deal was a major project for the electorate that needed the state's support.

"I urge the Queensland State Labor Government to get on board with the Hinkler Regional Deal as soon as possible so we can get these projects under way to benefit the residents of regional Queensland,” he said.

"We've got the politics out of the way and certainly local council I know is very keen to make their contribution.” Projects outlined in the deal include the Cashless Debit Card trial, the development of the Quay Street bypass, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' new super brewery and Macadamia's Australia's expansion and new tourism facility.

Also included in the deal for neighbouring Hervey Bay is the development of the town's CBD and the expansion of Consolidated Linen.