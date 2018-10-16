Menu
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
Pitt backs farmers on jobs

16th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
HINKLER MP Keith Pitt says unemployed people should take any work that is offered to them.

However, Mr Pitt doesn't think the government should stop backpackers working on the Bundaberg region's farms.

"People on welfare should not be turning down any suitable job offers, not just those on farms,” Mr Pitt said in a statement yesterday.

"If there is a job there they should take it - it might not be the ideal job, but it's a start.

"However, farmers in my electorate need a reliable workforce which will turn up every day they are required and do the work that is required of them.

"They can't afford to have crops rot on the ground because people don't want to turn up for work.

"And, that unfortunately, has been the case, so without backpackers available to come in and pick, our farmers would be in a dire situation.”

He said there should be consequences "if people are refusing to work”.

"Welfare is not supposed to be a lifestyle choice,” Mr Pitt said.

"It is there to help people when they are in need.

"But employers are not social workers.

"We need our Job Active providers to take a really dynamic role, working with welfare recipients and all employers.”

He said there were a number of support programs in the Bundaberg region for the unemployed. "There are multiple programs available to help people get into work - the Youth PaTH program, Employment First Aid, run by Impact, and the Wide Bay Burnett will be one of 10 regional employment trials which will look at ways to address local challenges to entering the workforce and help get people job ready,” Mr Pitt said.

"There is work available here, but people have to take what is offered.”

Bundaberg News Mail

