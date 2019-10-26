MP asked: How do we know if you work in national interest?

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt shows support for the local NewsMail by observing an exclusive statement from the Queensland Treasurer about the Federal Hinkler Regional Deal. The front page also welcomes him home from Canberra in an article in which we remind him of the importance of journalism.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt shows support for the local NewsMail by observing an exclusive statement from the Queensland Treasurer about the Federal Hinkler Regional Deal. The front page also welcomes him home from Canberra in an article in which we remind him of the importance of journalism.

MEDIA freedom is among the pillars of Australian democracy, but other important institutions such as in the judicial system also need consideration, said Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

He said that Attorney-General Christian Porter referred legislation to a joint standing committee, which would determine if there was an imbalance affecting transparency.

Mr Pitt said journalists should not be above the law when it came to national security.

When asked about two police raids against the media earlier this year, Mr Pitt said "I can't make comment on those cases which are under active investigation."

When the journalist observed the irony of the inability to make comment, Mr Pitt said, "but that is the separation of powers, that is another pillar of our democracy.

"I have to ensure that I don't interfere with the justice system and the legal system. There has always been separation."

He was asked how journalists could determine if he was working in the national interest, to which he said, "well, what I do is blatantly obvious.

"I'm a public figure, there is nothing here to hide.

"However everyone has issues of national security which must be maintained, particularly if it is a matter that requires confidentiality.

"Journalists have to meet defamation laws for example, they have to ensure they don't interfere with the current court process, they can't make statements that would prejudice a jury, so everyone has laws they must abide by, and that's quite simply a statement of fact."

Mr Pitt was asked if there were times where matters were raised in his party room which he hoped the public could know about.

But what happened in the party room was confidential as a matter of long-held convention which was not a factor in the legislation, he said.

"It's not a matter of a federal or a state law.

"It has not effect on the piece of legislation put forward.

"It's a matter of colleagues putting forward their concerns and it's a convention long-held."