Pitt announces job program for Wide Bay

THE Wide Bay Burnett is one of 10 regions across the country set to benefit from a new Coalition Government employment trial.

The $18.4 million Regional Employment Trials Program will enable local organisations, who understand the issues on the ground, to design solutions to employment challenges.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt welcomed the move and said the Wide Bay Burnett region would receive $1 million through a Local Employment Initiative Fund.

As part of the trial, a new Employment Facilitator will be appointed in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

For more go to www.jobs.gov.au/regional-employment-trials-program