Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

REGIONAL DEAL: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt announced funding for a pre-feasibility study for an outer harbour at Bundaberg Port. Brian Cassidy

A $750,000 CHUNK will be taken out of the $172.9million Hinkler Regional Deal for a pre-feasibility study to explore the potential of the Bundaberg Port.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack yesterday announced the study would assess the viability of an outer harbour as a potential site to load larger cargo vessels.

The study will look at things such as oceanography, tides and prevailing winds, as well as infrastructure costs, any dredging requirements and design feasibility.

Mr Pitt said the project could potentially bring many jobs to the region.

"Particularly if there is the option for containers and grain exports,” he said.

"We know we are limited with the river port because of the size of the swing basin and the depth but we are going to determine once and for all if this is an option and a feasible option.”

He said an outer harbour for Bundaberg had been spoken about for decades.

"We are about the facts, we will pick it up and we will deliver for jobs in this region,” he said.

"This pre-feasibility study will allow investors, including large international investors, to look at over $3billion of investment in this region for an offshore port.”

Although there is a capable facility just a couple of hours north in Gladstone, Mr Pitt said he knows there is demand for produce from the Hinkler region.

"Everybody wants Australian produce,” he said.

"I've had many discussions in my previous portfolio with potential investors looking for very large agricultural exports out of this region and we know we grow the best agriculture in the world.

"It is lean, it is green, it is safe and it's clean and everyone wants it.”

Mr McCormack said the Government wanted to make sure there was development and investment in the right infrastructure.

"Keith Pitt stands for more infrastructure and more regional development,” he said.

"Export equals jobs and more exports equal more jobs and that's why this pre-feasibility study for the Bundaberg Port is so important.

"It's $750,000 to determine what we can do to go forward and make even more progress, more development and more jobs because we want more exports.

"We want to make sure places like Bundaberg are able to be their best selves and are able to realise their potential.”