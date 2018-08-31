Pitt announces $5m funds for Bundy Port road

A SIGNIFICANT upgrade to Buss St at the Port of Bundaberg has received $2.5 million in funding from the Coalition Government.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt congratulated Bundaberg Regional Council on its successful application to Round 6 of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

"This $5 million project - jointly funded with the council - involves widening, realignment, strengthening and intersection and drainage upgrades of Buss St,” Mr Pitt said.

"This will increase heavy vehicle access and improve safety at Burnett Heads.

"I have been fighting for better roads and this is fantastic news for truckies travelling through our region, with the Hinkler electorate receiving $2.7 million for two projects under this latest round,” Mr Pitt said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the announcement with the upgrade of Buss St set to support the ever increasing usage of the port.

"Heavy vehicle access to the Bundaberg Port, which is essential to the future development of the port, is currently limited to Wharf Drive which creates safety issues when ships are loading,” Mayor Dempsey said.

"We have received numerous applications to upgrade Port access and with increasing investment interest in this area this is certainly a priority project.”

He said the partnership between Council, the Federal Government and the Gladstone Ports Corporation had made the project possible.

"It is highly rewarding to see essential infrastructure being delivered for our region through collaboration between different levels of government and private organisations.

"This level of cooperation brings the best outcomes for our community.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals' Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the program provides funding to local councils and State and Territory Governments to help fund works designed to improve the safety and efficiency of important heavy vehicle routes around the nation.

"Around Australia we are investing in helping people get home sooner and safer, no matter where they live,” Mr McCormack said.

"That's why we are continuing to deliver road funding where it's needed, based mainly on the local knowledge, especially to councils which make up more than 60 per cent of the 93 projects selected under this latest round of funding.”

Previous projects funded through the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program includes the extension of Kay McDuff Drive to the Ring Road.