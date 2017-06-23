Pitt and O'Dowd set to get a pay rise

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd are set to get a pay increase from July 1, taking their base salary of $199,040 per annum to more than $203,000.

This does not include any extra payment for Mr Pitt's work as an assistant minister.

At the same time, Mr Pitt, Mr O'Dowd and all other federal MPs will get a 2% tax cut on income over $180,000.

This week, the Remuneration Tribunal announced the pay change, with all federal politicians to be paid at least $4000 extra a year and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull more than $10,000 extra.

Mr Pitt said the increase was out of his control.

"The government respects the independence of the tribunal and does not have the power to direct it to make or not make certain decisions," he said.

News of the increase has been deemed "inappropriate" by some politicians, including Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson MP, who said a One Nation state government would freeze Queensland politicians' salaries.

"I think it's highly inappropriate that these pay rises take effect on the same day income tax cuts for high income earners are introduced, and on the same day power prices for consumers surge across the country,' Mr Dickson said.

The Remuneration Tribunal said it took into account "economic restraint and lower wage growth more broadly" in making its decision, but appropriate levels of pay were needed to "attract and retain people of the calibre required for these important high-level offices".