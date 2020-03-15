Pitt and Batt urges Hinkler to follow health advice

EDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has urged residents of the electorate to follow advice from health professionals amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after Bundaberg’s first case was confirmed on Saturday.

“Australians’ health and safety is the number one priority when dealing with the coronavirus,” he said.

“As announced by the Prime Minister there are further measures to protect our most vulnerable Australians, including limiting large gatherings and all people coming to Australia will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“I know there is concern in the community about coronavirus and unfortunately there is also misinformation.

“It is important that people follow the advice from health professionals and the most accurate, up-to-date information is available at the Department of Health website: https://bit.ly/33hOPsV.

“This health alert is updated every day with the latest medical advice and official reports.

“There is also a dedicated coronavirus Health Information Line which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week: 1800 020 080.

“For information on travel restrictions please visit the Department of Home Affairs website: https://bit.ly/2wTyOxd.”

State member for Bundaberg David Batt asked residents to be alert but to stay calm.

“I have had more experience in responding to disasters than I care to think in my 10 years as the Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group and the response to this virus is changing daily,” he said.

“So my advice is that people need to remain calm, be alert but not alarmed and continue to monitor those points of truth from the Federal and State health experts for daily updates on the National response required.”