Pitt accused of putting PM's rich electorate over Hinkler

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has fired up after a Queensland Senator accused him of putting the Turnbull electorate before his own.

New data released by the Australia Institute has shown that the electorate of Hinkler would benefit least of any electorate in Queensland from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's proposed personal income tax cuts.

The report showed that Hinkler would receive the second lowest benefit of all electorates in Australia, with Hinkler families receiving only 71 per cent of the average benefit from the tax cuts for all Aussie households.

The electorate that stood to gain most was Mr Turnbull's electorate of Wentworth (Sydney), which would receive 192 per cent (nearly double the average of all Australian households).

Senator Murray Watt said the data showed "Yet again Queensland's National Party-aligned MPs sell out to their Liberal bosses in Sydney and Melbourne".

"It shows how out of touch Malcolm Turnbull is with regional Queensland that he would spruik for a tax cut that so blatantly favours his own voters, while cutting regional schools, hospitals, and training to pay for it," he said.

The report revealed four of the 10 electorates across Australia that would benefit least from the tax cuts are held by the Nationals. The remaining six would be held by Labor.

Contrastingly, seven of the 10 electorates that would benefit most were Liberal-held, with Mr Turnbull's electorate on top.

"How many times will Keith Pitt and the rest of the LNP put Malcolm Turnbull and his millionaire mates over regional Queenslanders?" Senator Watt said.

"It's about time he and the LNP fought for regional Queenslanders.

"Regional Queensland deserves better than an MP who would rather be Canberra's voice in Queensland than Queensland's voice in Canberra."

But yesterday Mr Pitt told the NewsMail he was surprised Senator Watt knew where Hinkler was, let alone how the electorate would benefit from the proposed cuts.

"City-based senators need a tour guide to find their way around the Hinkler electorate," he said.

"As a city-based senator he is only interested in capital cities, taxing Australians more, borrowing more and spending more."

He said the the report came from Labor's chief economic advisors - the Australia Institute: "A a left-wing think tank that earlier this month advocated for personal income taxes to go as high as 80 per cent".