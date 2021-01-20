PIT STOP: Navy patrol boat docks in at Bundy’s Port

Spanning up to 58m and clocking up to 25 knots with a range of 4000 nautical miles, the ADV Cape Fourcroy is set to berth at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) Port of Bundaberg today.

A fleet of special guests will arrive at the Port of Bundaberg today, in a world-class Australian Navy patrol boat.

GPC's Port of Bundaberg manager Jason Pascoe said the crew would use the short break to replenish supplies, water and fuel.

"The Port of Bundaberg is a great a place for the crew to stretch their sea legs," Mr Pascoe said.

"We're proud to welcome the crew to our port and to be able to provide services to help the defence vessel continue their great work protecting our borders."

It's the second time the patrol boat has visited the Sir Thomas Hiley Wharf, first berthing at the local port in 2018, along with its sister ship - the ADV Cape Inscription which paid a short visit to the region last November.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming the vessel, its Commander and Officers as well as the 27-crew members on-board."

In addition to being responsible for Australia's multiagency fisheries protection, immigration, customs and drug law enforcement operations, the ADV Cape Fourcroy also assist in other ways too.

Crews on the patrol boat also rescued nine Papua New Guinean fishermen after they drifted in the Torres Strait without food and supplies for six days, back in 2018.

The group's headquarters are based in the Northern Territory, with vessels home ported in Darwin and Cairns, Queensland.