Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Spanning up to 58m and clocking up to 25 knots with a range of 4000 nautical miles, the ADV Cape Fourcroy is set to berth at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) Port of Bundaberg today.
Spanning up to 58m and clocking up to 25 knots with a range of 4000 nautical miles, the ADV Cape Fourcroy is set to berth at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) Port of Bundaberg today.
News

PIT STOP: Navy patrol boat docks in at Bundy’s Port

Rhylea Millar
20th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fleet of special guests will arrive at the Port of Bundaberg today, in a world-class Australian Navy patrol boat.

Spanning up to 58m and clocking up to 25 knots with a range of 4000 nautical miles, the ADV Cape Fourcroy was set to berth at the Gladstone Ports Corporation's (GPC) Port of Bundaberg this morning.

GPC's Port of Bundaberg manager Jason Pascoe said the crew would use the short break to replenish supplies, water and fuel.

"The Port of Bundaberg is a great a place for the crew to stretch their sea legs," Mr Pascoe said.

"We're proud to welcome the crew to our port and to be able to provide services to help the defence vessel continue their great work protecting our borders."

The Port of Bundaberg in Burnett Heads.
The Port of Bundaberg in Burnett Heads.

It's the second time the patrol boat has visited the Sir Thomas Hiley Wharf, first berthing at the local port in 2018, along with its sister ship - the ADV Cape Inscription which paid a short visit to the region last November.

"It's the second time we've hosted the patrol boat at our Port," Mr Pascoe said.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming the vessel, its Commander and Officers as well as the 27-crew members on-board."

In addition to being responsible for Australia's multiagency fisheries protection, immigration, customs and drug law enforcement operations, the ADV Cape Fourcroy also assist in other ways too.

Spanning up to 58m and clocking up to 25 knots with a range of 4000 nautical miles, the ADV Cape Fourcroy is set to berth at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) Port of Bundaberg today (Wednesday).
Spanning up to 58m and clocking up to 25 knots with a range of 4000 nautical miles, the ADV Cape Fourcroy is set to berth at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) Port of Bundaberg today (Wednesday).

Crews on the patrol boat also rescued nine Papua New Guinean fishermen after they drifted in the Torres Strait without food and supplies for six days, back in 2018.

The group's headquarters are based in the Northern Territory, with vessels home ported in Darwin and Cairns, Queensland.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Premium Content Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Rural A government program set up to save millions of dollars’ worth of produce from going to waste has attracted shockingly few workers.

        ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        Premium Content ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        News Millaquin Bend option should be reconsidered if levee is not progressed or delayed...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Vehicle collides with structure off Esplanade

        Premium Content Vehicle collides with structure off Esplanade

        News Paramedics were called to Bargara yesterday evening.