Pit bull dies protecting kids from snake

The dog died after protecting the two boys from the venomous snake.

The dog died after protecting the two boys from the venomous snake.

A Florida family is devastated after their pit bull puppy died after protecting two boys from a venomous snake.

Gary and Gina Richardson's sons were in their backyard in Sumter Country cleaning their eight-month-old dog Zeus' water bowl when a poisonous coral snake slithered undetected up to the two children.

"All of a sudden, he started attacking the snake which was close to my son and he was bit four times," Gary told Fox 35.

The dog was bitten while protecting the two boys from the venomous snake.

The parents said their pet was a ‘member of the family’. Picture: Fox News 35

Zeus was protecting the boys from a venomous corn snake. Picture: Fox News 35

"I knew when he first came in that something was wrong and (it) was very traumatic because I knew he was dying," Gary said. The family then rushed Zeus to a vet in Ocala.

The vet gave the pup medicine and the family was hopeful that he would get better, but sadly he died the next day.

"He's been a member of the family," Gina said. "It just killed us. We just knew the anti venom was going to work."

Zeus had lived with the Richardsons since he was born in January.

"Pit bulls are the most loyal dog I know of, and I've had a lot of different animals in my life," Gary said.

"If you find (a pit bull) that's aggressive, most likely, it's because they weren't treated right," Gina said.

"If you treat them right, they would give their life for you, and I owe my sons' life to him."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission