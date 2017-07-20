Pirates are invading Playhouse Theatre

MORE than 50 local youngsters are in rehearsal for the swashbuckling and energetic musical The Pirates of Penzance Jnr, which opens at the Playhouse Theatre on Thursday, August 17, for four performances only.

The annual Youth Theatre production is the culmination of weeks of rehearsal for the young thespians, who began their theatre workshops in February under director Daniel Hand.

Players' artistic director Rebecca Hutchins is in the director's chair for Pirates and she is excited to see how the young performers grow and develop their skills during the rehearsal process.

It's also gratifying to see such a large support network behind the cast with approximately another 20 Playhouse Theatre members working feverishly behind the scenes creating and painting a beautiful set, sewing and creating some really ornate costumes and spending many hours rigging and focusing stage lights.

Featuring all the wonderful characters and music made famous by the incredibly gifted Gilbert and Sullivan, The Pirates of Penzance Jnr is guaranteed to sell out quickly when bookings open at 10am on Sunday, July 30.

All tickets are $15.