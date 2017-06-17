Pipeline complete as part of Rubyanna plant

LOCAL CONTRACTS: Cr Jason Bartels announces work for two companies at the Rubyanna Water Treatment Plant.

FISHING enthusiasts are being asked to steer clear of parts of the Burnett River.

Signage has been installed along the river to advise mariners of a new exclusion area around the Burnett River Pipeline, associated with the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Council water and wastewater spokesman Jason Bartels said fishers had been asked to avoid the area surrounding a pipe, installed for dispersing treated water.

"Contractors have successfully completed constructing and installing infrastructure into the Burnett River, near the Barrens Rd Boat Ramp. This will allow high quality treated water to be responsibly discharged into the Burnett River,” Cr Bartels said.

"A notice to mariners has been issued to advise that anchoring and trawling are prohibited in the waters surrounding the infrastructure.”

Council expects to decommission the aged East Bundaberg Treatment Plant in 2018 when the new Rubyanna facility is up and running. It will allow growth areas in the east to be sewered.