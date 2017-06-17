25°
News

Pipeline complete as part of Rubyanna plant

17th Jun 2017 6:14 AM
LOCAL CONTRACTS: Cr Jason Bartels announces work for two companies at the Rubyanna Water Treatment Plant.
LOCAL CONTRACTS: Cr Jason Bartels announces work for two companies at the Rubyanna Water Treatment Plant. Paul Donaldson BUN160317RUB2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FISHING enthusiasts are being asked to steer clear of parts of the Burnett River.

Signage has been installed along the river to advise mariners of a new exclusion area around the Burnett River Pipeline, associated with the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Council water and wastewater spokesman Jason Bartels said fishers had been asked to avoid the area surrounding a pipe, installed for dispersing treated water.

"Contractors have successfully completed constructing and installing infrastructure into the Burnett River, near the Barrens Rd Boat Ramp. This will allow high quality treated water to be responsibly discharged into the Burnett River,” Cr Bartels said.

"A notice to mariners has been issued to advise that anchoring and trawling are prohibited in the waters surrounding the infrastructure.”

Council expects to decommission the aged East Bundaberg Treatment Plant in 2018 when the new Rubyanna facility is up and running. It will allow growth areas in the east to be sewered.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  burnett river pipeline rubyanna waste treatment plant

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Cheek blow after 'sleezy' girl innuendo

Cheek blow after 'sleezy' girl innuendo

DARRYL Gilbert punched man's cheek at a Bundaberg sports club after he made a "sleezy” remark about the women he was out with.

'Council doing all the heavy lifting'

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Mayor calls on representatives to create jobs and growth

Bundy sweet potato grower takes agent fight to Sydney

Ben Prichard has battled another produce agent, this time in Sydney, over $30,000 they failed to pay.

"I thought, 'Bugger you, I can't trust anything you say'”

Why Bundy footy player paints his nail red

FOOTY STAR: North Queensland Cowboys young gun kyle Laybutt will make his NRL debut in Melbourne against the Storm.

Why footy star paints his nail

Local Partners

Mum's gratitude goes viral after cashier helps boy speak

Theodore's breakthrough time to talk

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

TOP FORM: Monto Cattle Club students.

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

New festival is already a catch

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses are ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Helicopter rides, seafood and everything ocean related on display

Boxing titles set to pack a punch

BOXING: Gaige Rabbit Russell, Dylan Rollings, Brock Delinecort, Blaze Wise, Chantelle Whelan, Brittany Roll and Riley Rollings.

Action-packed event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

ONE of Gladstone's popular models could become the next face of the Queensland Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $299,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

42 ACRES IN THE GROWTH CORRIDOR OF BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

Lot 5 Seaview Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Situated less than 2kms to the golden sands of Kelly's Beach on ... $1,500,000

Situated less than 2kms to the golden sands of Kelly's Beach on the eastern side of Seaview Road within the new Emerging Communities Zone of the Draft Planning...

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE 30,400M2 WITH 7 TITLES ON THE CITY GATES

41 Childers Road, Branyan 4670

Residential Land ARRAY OF POSSIBILITIES - WHAT WOULD YOU DO HERE? The site is ... Expressions of...

ARRAY OF POSSIBILITIES - WHAT WOULD YOU DO HERE? The site is comprised of seven allotments located formally described as Lot 23-29 on RP13526, the combined site...

42 ACRES IN THE GROWTH CORRIDOR OF BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

Lot 5 Seaview Road, Bargara 4670

Commercial Situated less than 2kms to the golden sands of Kelly's Beach on ... $1,500,000

Situated less than 2kms to the golden sands of Kelly's Beach on the eastern side of Seaview Road within the new Emerging Communities Zone of the Draft Planning...

RELOCATE YOUR BUSINESS HERE

3/42 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase ... $115,000 + GST

An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase for very little outlay. Positioned in the main commercial growth area of...

ROOM TO GROW

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $995,000 + SAV

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $237,500

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

6,000m2 AND PRICED TO SELL!

73 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

Residential Land Country style living but close to town! Build your dream home on ... $149,000

Country style living but close to town! Build your dream home on this fully cleared 1.5-acre block. situated in Sharondale Estate just a short, 15-minute drive...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!