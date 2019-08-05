PHOTO: How did suspicious device end up at fishing shack?

Police released this image of the pipe bomb.

BUNDABERG police have released an image of the suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb that was found at Calavos on Saturday.

The object was located behind a fishing shack on Fallons Rd.

Bundaberg Police guarded the device until the EORT (Explosives Response Ordinance Team) from Rockhampton arrived.

They rendered the device safe at about 5.30am Saturday, with no complications.

The owner of the property had not seen the device the week or two prior when he had been at the shack and it is unknown where the device came from.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Policelink on 131 444.