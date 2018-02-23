Pioneering a passion for conservation

Vera Scarth-Johnson, a noted botanist and illustrator who lived in Bundaberg for 25 years, and after whom a wildlife reserve near Kinkuna has been named.

Vera Scarth-Johnson, a noted botanist and illustrator who lived in Bundaberg for 25 years, and after whom a wildlife reserve near Kinkuna has been named. Contributed

THE flower paintings on the gallery walls are precise, and scientific in their presentation: the Cape York lily, its mauve- pink florets emerging from bright yellow buds; the coral tree in hues of flaming orange; the green ginger shooting from its gnarled rhizomes in rainforest shade. Who drew them?

Vera Scarth-Johnson was a striking figure, both campaigner and explorer of new worlds, but she remains largely unknown in mainstream Australia for a particular reason: her majestic imagesare almost all held in a dedicated museum in remote Cooktown, far up the north Queensland coast.

This month, for the first time, a representative selection of her works on paper have travelled and are on display in the Cairns Regional Gallery, together with a range of Scarth- Johnson's vivid writings, correspondence and personal manifestos, all dedicated to the single cause of conservation in her beloved wet tropics.

Her path to botanical illustration in the far north was an unusual one. She was born in 1912 in Morley, near Leeds in Yorkshire, and went to school very near the birthplace of James Cook.

She was the granddaughter of a Midlands industrialist. Her family sent her off to finishing school in Paris, then to two colleges of art, but what she most loved was gardens and horticulture. No one in those days, would take on a female apprentice, so she worked as a fashion model until her family lent her the money to start a market garden business of her own. After World War II she moved to Australia and tried life on the land in Victoria but soon went north to Bundaberg and set up a farm: tobacco first, then sugar cane.

The vivid account of Scarth-Johnson's life on the website of the Council of Heads of Australasian Herbaria describes the twin track she followed: "During her farming career Vera continued an interest in botany and was continuously painting and sketching Australian flowers, as well as working on establishing a garden of wildflowers and other plants behind her house. Vera's plants were always rescued from areas about to be ravaged by bulldozers and tractors. She never took plants from where they were safe.”

One night in the mid-1960s she heard an interview with the director of the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, outside London, discussing the shortage of funding faced by his institution and its increasing reliance on collectors around the world.

It was her cue. She wrote to him, offering her help and enclosing some of her flower sketches.

Erythrina phlebocarpa. Picture: Vera Scarth- Johnson Collection, Cooktown. Contributed

The ensuing sequence of letters and replies is in the exhibition, and makes for poignant reading. The lot of the amateur collector sending specimens from far-flung habitats was never easy. Museum curators would write back with bleak condition summaries. "I am afraid I have to report that the plant of Faonelua shows no sign of life. We shall keep it a little longer but most of it is clearly dead.”

Undaunted, Scarth- Johnson began travelling widely across remote Australia and the Pacific Islands on her collecting trips; she published books; she found the tropics. In 1972, at the age of 60, she decided to make her home in Cooktown. "This is where my life's work began,” she liked to say. She dedicated herself to studying and painting "the beauty of all plants collected by the European explorers 200 years prior”.

She was often accompanied on her trips up the Endeavour River and into the rainforest ranges beyond by Aboriginal friends from the local Guugu Yimithirr people, principally Fred Deeral and Tulo Gordon.

Their collaboration is evident in the notes Scarth-Johnson appended to her sketches and specimens.

"The cedar mangrove's seeds are useful in hair oil, or in the relief of rheumatism; snake vine poisons frogs, and Salacia chinensis, more vernacularly known as snotty gobbles, has a honey scent and "literally drips with nectar”.

Scarth-Johnson is still remembered as a "fiery, formidable and charismatic character” and her determination was expressed in her drive to defend and protect the natural environment of Cooktown and the rainforests of the eastern cape.

When word spread of plans to mine silica sand on the north shore of the Endeavour River, she swung into action and helped galvanise the campaign to declare the area a national park. Her home environment had become her consuming passion, but she was unable to complete the last great project of her life. Only 160 of her planned 200 drawings of Cape York rainforest flora had been finished before the effects of Parkinson's disease made it impossible for her to go on.

In 1990 she left her collection of botanical illustrations to the people of Cooktown, and they are housed today in the local Botanic Gardens, in a purpose-built structure known as "Nature's Powerhouse”. Her keenest wish was that the collection would encourage people to "appreciate and protect our natural environment”.