Pint-sized McFarlane packs a punch against adult rivals

FOCUS: Kate McFarlane lines up a putt on the green in the Burnett Cup.

GOLF: On and off the golf course, Bundaberg's Kate McFarlane is making the right moves.

Today the 11-year-old will make history and become the youngest player to ever be in the final of the Burnett Cup.

Playing golfers almost double and triple her age, McFarlane has showed maturity beyond her years to beat teams with partner Linda Phillips.

Now they are one win away from the crown.

But if you think she is nervous, think again.

"It's cool to be youngest player in the final,” McFarlane said.

"I'm just hoping to have a good match.”

McFarlane is in the final at her second attempt, after making the second last year.

She said it was a surprise success came so soon after.

"There were plenty of tough holes to play this year,” she said.

"There were also tough opponents.”

Helping her along the way though was Phillips, who, she said, had been great throughout the tournament.

"She really backs me up,” she said.

"If I have a bad hole she says 'Don't worry, you can bounce back.”

"It's been really good having her as my partner.”

McFarlane said she was not intimidated with playing against adults.

"It's quite normal to me,” she said.

"I play with a lot of ladies on Saturday.”

The junior said she and Phillips needed to focus on one part of their game to win.

"We need to have good putting,” she said.

"We also need to combine well as a team.”

Win or lose, McFarlane said she would be be happy.

"I'll be happy to win but it's not that important,” she said.

"I just hope it is a great game of golf.”

McFarlane will also have a chance to join brother Cameron as a winner. He won last year's men's competition.

McFarlane and Phillips will face 2015 Burnett Cup winner Joy Faithfull and her partner Marian Hemsley at noon today at the Bundaberg Golf Course.