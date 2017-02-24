33°
News

Pint-sized McFarlane packs a punch against adult rivals

Shane Jones
| 24th Feb 2017 4:12 PM
FOCUS: Kate McFarlane lines up a putt on the green in the Burnett Cup.
FOCUS: Kate McFarlane lines up a putt on the green in the Burnett Cup. Paul Donaldson BUN050217GOLF5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOLF: On and off the golf course, Bundaberg's Kate McFarlane is making the right moves.

Today the 11-year-old will make history and become the youngest player to ever be in the final of the Burnett Cup.

Playing golfers almost double and triple her age, McFarlane has showed maturity beyond her years to beat teams with partner Linda Phillips.

Now they are one win away from the crown.

But if you think she is nervous, think again.

"It's cool to be youngest player in the final,” McFarlane said.

"I'm just hoping to have a good match.”

McFarlane is in the final at her second attempt, after making the second last year.

She said it was a surprise success came so soon after.

"There were plenty of tough holes to play this year,” she said.

"There were also tough opponents.”

Helping her along the way though was Phillips, who, she said, had been great throughout the tournament.

"She really backs me up,” she said.

"If I have a bad hole she says 'Don't worry, you can bounce back.”

"It's been really good having her as my partner.”

McFarlane said she was not intimidated with playing against adults.

"It's quite normal to me,” she said.

"I play with a lot of ladies on Saturday.”

The junior said she and Phillips needed to focus on one part of their game to win.

"We need to have good putting,” she said.

"We also need to combine well as a team.”

Win or lose, McFarlane said she would be be happy.

"I'll be happy to win but it's not that important,” she said.

"I just hope it is a great game of golf.”

McFarlane will also have a chance to join brother Cameron as a winner. He won last year's men's competition.

McFarlane and Phillips will face 2015 Burnett Cup winner Joy Faithfull and her partner Marian Hemsley at noon today at the Bundaberg Golf Course.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  burnett cup kate mcfarlane

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Baaad news for famous Bundy produce stall

Baaad news for famous Bundy produce stall

THE region's most famous sheep is unhappy the Red Shed on Burnett Heads Rd is closing because of a lack of fresh, local produce.

EXCLUSIVE: New restaurant sensation for Sizzler building

SIZZLER: Meekak is set to open in the old Sizzler building in Bundaberg.

And it's opening in just a couple of months

Forecasters say big wet may end region's big dry

Higgins Storm Chasing says big rain is on the way.

Higgins and BoM say rain's on the way

Inaugural Bundy Wedding Spectacular on this weekend

WEDDING SHOW: Lisa-Marie Gallwey and Cassandra Egan at the Civic Centre preparing for the Wedding Spectacular this weekend.

50 wedding industry providers in one place

Local Partners

Forget fries, get drive-through fruit and veg in Bundy

IT'S a combination of drive-through and hydroponics that will have foodies coming back for more.

Lifetime spent at cattle sales

A GOOD RUN: John James got his start in 1963 and was a fixture of the saleyards right up until his retirement last year.

Retired agent John James reflects on how the business has changed.

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Red balloons to fly in show of support for firies

MORNING TEA: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was joined by firefighters from across the region at a special morning tea to honour their service in the community today.

Show appreciation for region's firefighters

Region's students on their bikes next month

HOP ON BOARD: Friday, March 17, is National Ride2School Day.

Riding fun, healthy and improves classroom performance

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

'LA LA Land? I only made it through 20 minutes.' Samuel L Jackson reveals his Oscars choices.

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

REDUCED PRICE FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $190,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville,the owners are ready to hear your best offer. Just a short walk to the...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

GONE...

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,900

An immaculate brick and tile home built in 2004 has just had all new carpet laid, it has been repainted and overall the home has been maintained back to near new...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $529,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $209,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $209,000

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ipswich facing housing shortage: Property expert

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!