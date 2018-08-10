Life on the road with Pink

Pink, seen here on stage in Perth during her first Australian show of the Beautiful Trauma world tour, will perform in Brisbane for seven shows next week. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

Pink, seen here on stage in Perth during her first Australian show of the Beautiful Trauma world tour, will perform in Brisbane for seven shows next week. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

LIFE has changed quite a bit since Alecia Beth Moore found herself stranded on the side of the Bruce Highway in north Queensland pulling bugs out of her mouth.

That tour - on a motorbike from Cairns to Brisbane in 2009 with her motocross champion husband, Carey Hart - gave international music sensation Pink a much closer look at our wildlife than she expected.

"Oh God, there were so many bugs that I was crying while I was riding. And there were all the signs which say watch out for wallabies and kangaroos everywhere, so I was just waiting to be taken out by a kangaroo while eating the most protein I have had in my life," she says of the midwinter road trip.

Pink was left traumatised by the wildlife on a Queensland road trip with her husband Carey Hart in 2009. Picture: James Dimmock/Headpress

But with seven-year-old daughter Willow and 18-month-old son Jameson tagging along on the couple's ­latest great Aussie adventure, it's likely to be a slightly more sedate visit when they jet into Brisbane on Monday.

Pink, who turns 39 next month, is in town for seven shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre after wowing her devoted fans in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and ­Sydney with her Beautiful Trauma tour.

Marriage and motherhood haven't slowed her down too much, though, with her latest show featuring her high-flying aerial stunts and trademark acrobatics.

Here she talks about her work and family life …

An Instagram post from Pink before the Grammys - she’s pictured with her husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow and son Jameson.

Q: Do you enjoy touring?

PINK: "I love it. I love singing live and I love seeing my fans. They're amazing. We have a lot of fun."

Does your family come with you on tour?

"Always. I can't be without them for more than a few hours. I'm really needy."

Q. Has being a mother changed you as a performer?

"I don't think so, no. I'm still me but at the end of a gig I'm in a better mood because I'm going back to see my kids."

Troubled by ill-health during this tour, Pink vows to put on active, acrobatic shows for her fans. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

Q. You are well-known for your energetic and acrobatic live shows. Are you never tempted to lip-synch?

"No! I hate lip-synching. I would rather sing live and sound shit than lip-synch. I've discovered that even hanging upside-down, people can still hear me, so it's all fine."

Q. You continue to be outspoken about issues that matter to you. How important is it for you to use your voice to inspire as well as entertain?

"Very, because I want to set a good example to my kids and to everybody's kids. I've always said that if you have a light inside of you, you need to shine it really bright because there is a lot of darkness out there right now."

Q> Do you have any regrets about your wilder days?

"Absolutely none. I didn't miss out on anything. I got it all out of the way and now I'm good. I'm done."

Pink onstage in Perth for her Beautiful Trauma tour. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

Q. Would you say you've mellowed?

"Maybe. I mean, I still do all the same stuff I used to but I think about it more. I'm more careful and I'm goofier, I think. I mean, I started out goofy, then I got really dark and now I'm goofier than ever with just the odd flash of dark."

Q. Is there any part of being a mother you don't like?

"Yeah, everyone is like, 'Oh Willow, she's so cute', or 'Jameson is so cute', but nobody tells me how cute I am any more! I can't help being the jealous type."

Q. Has being parents brought you and Carey closer together?

"Some days. We still fight but we fight nice these days!"

Q. Do you ever feel like retiring and just concentrating on family?

"Oh sure, but then I get angry and upset about something and I'm like, 'I think I'll write a song … ' I need music in my life. I always will."

Pink promises a lively show that offers more than just standing on stage singing into a microphone. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

Q. Why do you think Beautiful Trauma has resonated with so many people around the world?

"Because it's a lot of fun. It's dancey and rocky and it's me exorcising some demons. I am exceptionally proud of the whole record."

Q. You released Beautiful Trauma on Friday the 13th [of October, 2017] in the US. You're clearly not superstitious!

"No, Friday the 13th is actually my favourite date! I had my first kiss on Friday the 13th in a graveyard, so it's always been a kind of special day for me."

Q. Next year will mark your 20th year as a recording artist. Does it feel like you have been around that long?

"It does and it doesn't. I tend to focus on the present - mainly because I have a terrible memory - but it does feel like a big deal to have been around for so long. I do feel old sometimes, especially when I get the, 'Oh, my mum loves you!' comments."

Q. Everyone associates you with your pink hair but you're currently blonde. How do you decide what hair colour to go for?

"I don't know. I don't even know what my natural hair colour is any more! I was born with white-blonde hair but I don't think it's that blonde under there any more. I'm not sure what colour I am or what I will be next. I like to keep changing."

Q. A lot of artists have been going from music to making movies. Is that something you would like to do in the future?

"Maybe if it was something kick-ass. If I can blow stuff up, I'm up for anything!" ■

