Meet our pink postie making extra special deliveries

SPECIAL DELIVERY: The ‘pink postie’ Renee Verdel in her colourful outfit.

RECEIVING a parcel is always exciting, but Australia Post contractor Renee "Nay" Verdel is keen to make it extra special for her customers.

After covering parts of the Innes Park and Coral Cove circuits for more than 11 years, Ms Verdel is recognised by the community as the 'pink postie'.

The 39-year-old is known for her unique and bright uniform, including pink hi-vis shirts, boots, accessories, colourful leggings and topping it off with a pink glittery helmet.

"I always loved pink but I wanted to stay out of the spotlight," she said.

"When I started to feel more comfortable in myself and more bubbly, I decided to start dressing up … it makes me feel happy and it makes other people feel happy."

The pink postie is a woman of many talents, mastering techniques on how to dodge a swooping magpie, replace a flat tyre and form positive relationships with all customers, big and small.

"Kids get really excited when they see me and they always give me a wave and I get lots of compliments about my leggings," Ms Verdel said.

"Customer service is key, so I always try to be friendly and warm to everyone."

But the postie's fun-loving and warm spirit seems to run in the family.

Ms Verdel's Mum has worked for Australia Post for more than 30 years and also likes to express herself through her statement wardrobe selection.

"My Mum wears purple and has purple hair, so I call her the purple postie," Ms Verdel said.

"I was brought up around bikes my whole life, so Ive always loved them and I ended up following in Mum's footsteps … I guess you could call me a second-generation postie.

Ms Verdel is kept busy, especially in the lead-up to Christmas, but said her career was a dream come true.

"I absolutely love my job and rain or shine, people need their mail," she said.

Bundaberg's pink postie is also looking into purchasing pink bags from an upholsterer and spray painting her bike.