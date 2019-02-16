Menu
Pink confesses to slashing husband Carey Hart’s tyres. Picture: AFP
Celebrity

Pink admits to slashing husband’s tyres

by Fox News
16th Feb 2019 9:48 AM

Even celebrity couples have their moments.

Pink appeared on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she played a game of "Burning Questions" that revealed a shocking revelation about her private life with husband Carey Hart.

The pair have been married since 2006 and share kids Willow, seven, and Jameson, two, but it turns out it's not always happy families.

Pink has opened up about the unusual way she chose to punish her husband. Picture: AFP
When host DeGeneres asked Pink what the dumbest thing she's done to hurt herself is, the Beautiful Trauma singer said, "Slashing tires!" adding, "It wasn't that long ago."

Whose tires, you might ask?

"Carey's!" she revealed. "It was Thanksgiving. The holidays are stressful."

Turns out, her moment of anger cost her quite a bit.

"I got clean through the first one. He has a raised F250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much," she said of the truck.

Justifying the act of vandalism, Pink said “the holidays are stressful”. Picture: AAP
"And the second one I lost a little steam, and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife. Got 13 stitches, but here's the thing, I didn't need any anaesthesia."

Pink didn't stop teasing her husband during the episode. When asked about her perfect date night, she replied, "Where it's not my idea," and when DeGeneres asked if Hart is good at planning dates, she answered, "No."

Pink struck a cheeky tone in a Valentine’s Day shout-out to Hart. Picture: Instagram
After the episode went to air, Pink tweeted to clarify the incident wasn't recent, even though she had said "it wasn't that long ago".

Striking a similar tone, Pink took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to post a selfie with Hart, cheekily captioning the photo:

"Happy f***ing Valentine's Day and also if there isn't some stubborn person in your life making you want to rip your hair out ON the daily THATS OK TAKE YOUR OWN DAMN SELF OUT and buy your own damn chocolates and not the gross kind."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission.

