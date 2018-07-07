Pineapple ale? coffee stout? Why not!

NEW BREW: Andrew Clark with his copper ale, mango and passionfruit wheat beer, pineapple ale and coffee and cream stout.

NEW BREW: Andrew Clark with his copper ale, mango and passionfruit wheat beer, pineapple ale and coffee and cream stout. Mike Knott BUN060718BREWHOUSE1

BUNDY is known for its rum but the Bargara Brewing Company will be sure to turn heads - and raise a few eyebrows - with the release of four new beers on tap, made especially for Winerfeast.

The Brewhouse head brewer Andrew Clark has crafted the new blends in time for the event's launch last night.

"I've been working on the beers for about three or four months to get the flavours I wanted,” Mr Clark said.

"We started brewing about a month ago and they were kegged about a week ago so they're very fresh.”

The one-off flavours include a mango and passionfruit wheat beer, a locally sourced pineapple ale, a coffee and cream nitrous-poured stout and an English-style half-strength copper ale.

"We only have one keg of each, so sampling the craft beers will be on a first in, best dressed basis,” he said.

"I have tasted each of them and they are very nice and a very special edition.

"A lot of ladies will like them but craft beer enthusiasts, male and female alike, will enjoy the new brews.”

The Brewhouse will serve their regular beers and pizzas but will put an interesting new twist on the sausage sizzle.

"We've collaborated with Barritts Butchery who have made sausages using our black tail stout, and they are absolutely beautiful,” he said.

Tours through the brewery will showcase brewing processes, ingredients, equipment and bottling methods used.

"Winterfeast brings a lot of people in to the region and especially being during school holidays, brings a lot of tourism through,” Mr Clark said.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for producers to show their products and the more publicity we can get for our farmers, it can only be good for Bundaberg.”