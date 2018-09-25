Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Tourism Darling Downs' pitch to Qantas
Opinion

Pilots prove facility is on world stage for Qantas academy

Will Hunter
by
25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU need more proof of Toowoomba's suitability for the proposed Qantas pilot training academy, look to the arrival of the students to Wellcamp Airport this week.

We welcomed 20 pilots-in-training from India this week, and this number is expected to grow to more than 50 by June next year.

Surely it's a good sign when the world is looking at our region as a desirable place to train up their cadets?

The Chronicle's editor Steve Etwell has spoken at length about the suitability of the Garden City over the other cities bidding for the proposed Qantas training facility.

I'm not going to go back into that friendly debate but I think we can safely say, between our growing economy, ideal flying conditions and top-notch facilities, Toowoomba is in prime position for such an academy.

Here's hoping Qantas feels the same way when making its final decision on the two locations for the facility.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels that way, because it would be a massive boost for Toowoomba and the wider Darling Downs.

Either way it goes, we should hopefully know the outcome by the end of this month.

Fingers crossed it goes our way.

Related Items

qantas pilot academy wellcamp airport
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man in fatal yacht capsizing heading to Qld

    Man in fatal yacht capsizing heading to Qld

    News The 72-year-old man who died after his sailing boat capsized in rough seas off Sydney was on his way to Bundaberg in Queensland.

    • 25th Sep 2018 7:12 AM
    Sugar puts out call for five new apprentices

    premium_icon Sugar puts out call for five new apprentices

    Business Mill opens applications for next year's intake

    JEWEL: Mayor sends development decision to CEO

    premium_icon JEWEL: Mayor sends development decision to CEO

    Council News Mayor used casting vote to swing decision away from 20m limit

    Bundaberg man on trial for raping child cousin

    premium_icon Bundaberg man on trial for raping child cousin

    Crime 23-year-old says he has never had any sexual interest in children

    Local Partners