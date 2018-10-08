Pilot’s ‘de facto’ charged in will war

A WOMAN who won the legal right to organise the funeral of a dead pilot, claiming she was his de facto partner, is now charged with dishonestly trying to gain access to his estate.

In July last year, Catherine Loquias filed documents in the Supreme Court to support her claim that she was the de facto partner of pilot Jayson Spencer, who was killed in a plane crash.

Prosecutors will allege she was not Mr Spencer's de facto and she committed perjury by saying so in court documents. Loquias, 34, is facing six charges.

After Mr Spencer's death, Loquias was told by a lawyer for his family she was not to organise or attend his funeral, and she was to vacate his West End unit. But after she made an urgent court application, a judge made an order stopping the family's funeral, planned for the next day.

The judge later ordered that Loquias could organise the funeral and a private wake, and his family could bury him.

Prosecutors will allege that on July 12 last year, Loquias also applied for letters of administration of Mr Spencer's estate, claiming she was his de facto and next of kin and no will had been found.

She also said she and Mr Spencer had previously had an 11-year on-off relationship, according to court documents.

In April, she was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by tendering falsified documents to the Supreme Court of Queensland on July 12 last year.

She has also been charged with perjury in a judicial proceeding for knowingly giving false testimony that she was in a de facto relationship with Mr Spencer.

Loquias is charged with producing a Vodafone phone invoice that she knew was false, with intent to defraud, and with producing an invoice for rings that she knew was false.

An attempted fraud charge alleges she tried to dishonestly gain Mr Spencer's estate for herself, and a sixth charge alleges she dishonestly gained $6845.40 in goods for herself.

Loquias is now on conditional bail awaiting a hearing.

In October last year, letters of administration of the estate were granted to his mother.