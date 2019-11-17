Menu
The men are recovering from their injuries.
Pilot seriously injured in plane crash

by Luke Costin
17th Nov 2019 6:35 AM

A helicopter has been forced to make an emergency landing in mangroves in the NSW Hunter Region, with the two men on board suffering minor injuries.

The pair were taken to hospital with grazes and bruising on Saturday after making the forced landing on the edge of Tilligerry Creek near Port Stephens about 2.30pm.

An operation to recover the aircraft has now commenced.

Meanwhile, a pilot has also been seriously injured in a light plane crash in South Australia which brought down power lines and caused outages in the area.

Emergency services were called to Renmark North about 6.15pm on Saturday night following reports of the crash.

The pilot, a 49-year-old man from Port Willunga, sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

He was taken to Berri Hospital before he was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Recreation Aviation Australia will investigate the incident.

The incidents come after five people died in September when the helicopter they were on plummeted into waters off Port Stephens.

