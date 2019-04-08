Pilot says facility will see choppers in the sky faster

FOR LifeFlight pilot Peter Marris, the new aero-medical base will make a world of difference to response time and crew morale.

Having been at the Bundaberg facility since day one, MrMarris said he's seen the base go from a trial period to flying with state-of-the-art aircraft.

"I've been there from when there's nothing when we first started it, right through to where it is now, so for 21 years I've worked in dongas and demountables with bare necessities to get the job done and now to finally see this new hangar come to fruition, which has been on the cards for a long time, but to see it finally happening is very exciting," he said.

"For us when we are on shift, particularly night shift, we stay on base, so it's like a home away from home for us."

Mr Marris said having nice facilities boosts crew morale, being ready and enjoyment from their job.

"At the moment with the facilities we've got, we don't have accommodation on-base," he said.

"So the crews at night, when they're on-call at night, stay off-base, close to the airport, but they are off-base... There's an extra five or 10 minutes involved in getting airborne.

"This will cut our response time down even more to being able to get airborne, when time is critical."

Mr Marris said he joined the air force to fly choppers and then when the army took the helicopters and he didn't want to transfer he had to find another way to fly.

The RACQ LifeFlight Helicopter turned out to be what he was looking for.

He said he's lost track of how many missions they've been tasked to in the past two decades, but Fraser Island was like a second home.

"It is a very rewarding job because most of the time you're out there doing something productive and beneficial - you're aiding somebody," he said.

"And on the rare occasion you really do make a difference, you provide some sort of critical care to someone who needs it urgently, that is quite rewarding, but it's also distressing when the outcomes aren't as good.

"Especially when kids are involved.

"Just when you think you've seen everything ... some bizarre thing happens and you go, 'wow, who would have thought this would happen?' "

The backpackers fire in Childers, the Tilt Train derailment near Rosedale and various searches for people overboard, like the Dianne search were operations Mr Marris said stood out for him.