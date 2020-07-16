Pilot of fatal plane crash makes court appearance

Leslie Ronald Woodall at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court with lawyer Christine Delaney who appeared on behalf of his Melbourne-based lawyer.

THE man who was flying a plane which crashed and injured three people and killed another near Bustard Head in 2017 has today indicated he will plead not guilty to two alleged offences.

Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Woodall was represented by lawyer Christine Delaney who appeared as town agent for his Melbourne-based lawyer.

Ms Delaney said a brief of evidence had been received and the matter would need to proceed by indictment.

Ms Delaney asked for the trial to be transferred to Brisbane as experts from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority were based there.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he wouldn't make a ruling to transfer yet as the matters had not progressed to committal and the appropriate practice directions would have to be followed.

The matter was adjourned to be heard in Bundaberg again on August 13.