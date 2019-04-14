UPDATE: Pilot killed in plane crash on south-west property

UPDATE: Aviation investigators have been deployed to the scene of a fatal light-plane crash in the south-west.

The male pilot of the Foxbat aircraft, which is a fixed-wing recreational plane, died in the crash reported to authorities about 1pm Sunday.

Foxbat aircraft are also known as ultralight crafts.

Police attended the scene and advised the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

An ATSB spokeswoman yesterday said the investigation had been handed to Recreational Aviation Australia.

RAA CEO Michael Linke said the plane was registered with the organisation which would investigate possible causal factors.

He said the investigation would look at environmental, mechanical and human factors.

The RAA will work with local authorities and sent investigators from Brisbane to the crash scene.

EARLIER: A PILOT has died in a plane crash in south-west Queensland.

It is understood the light plane crash landed on a rural property near Cunnamulla earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the incident by family members just after 1pm.

It is unclear what type of plane was involved, and investigations will be done to determine the cause of the crash.

Police are en route to the incident.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is expected to be involved in the crash investigation.