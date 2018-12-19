Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance crews are assessing a pilot after a helicopter crash at Gumlu.
Queensland Ambulance crews are assessing a pilot after a helicopter crash at Gumlu.
News

Pilot injured in helicopter crash

by CAS GARVEY
19th Dec 2018 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to a helicopter crash south of Townsville this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews had arrived at the scene of the crash at Perks Road, Gumlu about 6.45am and was assessing the 41-year-old male pilot.

"It was a low-level helicopter crash, the man was spraying herbicide at the time of the incident," the spokesman said.

"At this stage the male has sustained a lower leg injury, otherwise everything else is stable."

It's believed there may be up to 150 litres of chemical on-board the aircraft.

It's not believed the incident is impacting the nearby Bruce Highway.

More Stories

emergency services helicopter crash injury pilot townsville

Top Stories

    'It's black and you can smell it': Man's creek concerns

    premium_icon 'It's black and you can smell it': Man's creek concerns

    Council News CHRISTMAS and the beach go hand-in-hand, so recent works to clear up drainage issues at the Moneys Ck lagoon have been completed just in time.

    Bringing Bundy business to the world

    premium_icon Bringing Bundy business to the world

    Property Ties to our sister city strengthened

    Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

    premium_icon Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

    Offbeat Bundy woman celebrates a special century

    Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

    premium_icon Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

    Politics IMAGINATIONS are set to run wild at the newly-opened playground

    Local Partners